Sixth phase UP elections Monday

Politics

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Sixth phase UP elections Monday

144 candidates have already been elected unopposed 

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:57 pm
File Photo
File Photo

A total of 218 union parishads (UPs) will go to polls in the sixth phase of the local body elections on Monday.

Electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used in 216 unions and ballots in two unions.

Over 11,600 candidates are contesting for various posts in 218 UPs under 42 upazilas in 22 districts of the country. Of them, 1,199 are contesting for the post of chairman, 2,559 for the reserved women member post and 7,846 for the general member post.

However, 144 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Of them, 12 were elected for chairman post, 32 for reserved women member post and 100 for general member post.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured in different violent incidents centring the polls.

One Bhola Sheikh, 58, was killed in a clash between the supporters of two general member candidates at ward-3 of Pingna union at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur on Saturday. Eight people were injured in the clash.

Besides, four journalists were injured in an attack by supporters of a candidate in Thakurgaon. At least 24 people were injured in clashes between supporters of Awami League (AL) and 'rebel' candidates in Chuadanga and Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

Earlier, in the five phases of UP polls, about 95 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in electoral clashes and violence across the country.

The number of voters in the sixth phase of UP polls is 41,82,263.

Bangladesh / Top News

UP polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

8h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

10h | Interviews
Photo: Fredman Kenneth Chowdhury

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

10h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

3h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March