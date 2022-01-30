Sixth phase UP elections Monday

A total of 218 union parishads (UPs) will go to polls in the sixth phase of the local body elections on Monday.

Electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used in 216 unions and ballots in two unions.

Over 11,600 candidates are contesting for various posts in 218 UPs under 42 upazilas in 22 districts of the country. Of them, 1,199 are contesting for the post of chairman, 2,559 for the reserved women member post and 7,846 for the general member post.

However, 144 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Of them, 12 were elected for chairman post, 32 for reserved women member post and 100 for general member post.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured in different violent incidents centring the polls.

One Bhola Sheikh, 58, was killed in a clash between the supporters of two general member candidates at ward-3 of Pingna union at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur on Saturday. Eight people were injured in the clash.

Besides, four journalists were injured in an attack by supporters of a candidate in Thakurgaon. At least 24 people were injured in clashes between supporters of Awami League (AL) and 'rebel' candidates in Chuadanga and Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

Earlier, in the five phases of UP polls, about 95 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in electoral clashes and violence across the country.

The number of voters in the sixth phase of UP polls is 41,82,263.