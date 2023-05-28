SCC polls: How will ‘low-income’ mayor contenders meet electioneering cost?

Politics

Debashish Debu
28 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:38 pm

SCC polls: How will 'low-income' mayor contenders meet electioneering cost?

"We will spend election expenses mostly with donations from relatives and expatriate friends," two of candidates say 

Debashish Debu
28 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:38 pm
SCC polls: How will ‘low-income’ mayor contenders meet electioneering cost?

The annual earning of ruling Awami League's Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is Tk2.96 lakh. That means, his monthly income stands at around Tk24,000.  However, he is a businessman and a UK immigrant. 

According to affidavits submitted to the returning officer by candidates, Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, the nominated candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has declared an annual income of Tk3.80 lakh. He is also a businessman in Sylhet. 

However, people raise their eyebrows about how the mayoral candidates will meet the expenditure of their huge electioneering activities.  

Stating that he has no mentionable business, Anwaruzzaman said he would manage his electioneering expenditure with donations from family members, relatives, and friends.  

In the affidavit, Awami League Anwaruzzaman declared an annual income of Tk2.96 lakh. His movable assets include Tk41.85 lakh cash. Besides, he has two TVs, one refrigerator, two air conditioners and two sets of sofas, four beds, one table, 10 chairs, and two cupboards. 

His wife's movable assets include 47 bhori gold ornaments. Anwaruzzaman's immovable assets include three bighas of agricultural land, 23 decimal non-agricultural lands, a building, and a house. He has no liability or debt. 

On the other hand, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul is also a businessman by profession who disclosed an annual income of Tk67.50 lakh. He is the managing director of Fiza & Company Limited and managing partner of Fiza Exim. He is also a stone importer and the publisher of Dainik Ekattorer Kotha.

Besides, Babul has movable assets worth Tk2.35 crore. This includes a BMW car, a Toyota Prado, four cargo vans, eight covered vans, and a motorcycle. His wife has movable assets of Tk21.12 lakh. His immovable assets include 135.78 decimal non-agricultural land, one flat, and four paved and tin-shed houses. Besides, he has a bank loan of Tk5.29 crore.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mahmudul Hasan has movable assets worth Tk5.60 lakh. His wife's movable assets include 20 bhori gold ornaments. His immovable assets include jointly owned shops and houses. He has no liabilities or debts. 

Raising a question about income and assets mentioned in the affidavit, Farooq Mahmud Chowdhury, Sylhet president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), said three main mayoral contenders are businessmen. AL's Anwaruzzaman is a UK immigrant and has business there. It is unbelievable that he has such a poor income. The election commission can check his wealth statement for accuracy. 

Demanding the imposition of the obligation to provide info about wealth abroad, he said many expatriates also contested the election in the Sylhet region. They also have a business abroad. As there is no obligation from the Election Commission in this regard, they do not give statements of wealth abroad. So, the voters cannot get a clear idea about the candidates.

"If Anwaruzzaman or Mahmudul income is really so low, how will he meet this huge expenditure of the election?" he wonders. 

Anwaruzzaman said, "My brothers have separate businesses in the UK. I am a partner in a restaurant business. My wife and children have jobs in the UK. Many expatriate friends will also donate.  With everyone's assistance, I will meet the election expenses. 

"But I will not spend more than the expenditure fixed by the Election Commission," he added.  

Regarding the source of election expenditure, Islam Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mahmudul Hasan said, "Party workers do not have to pay any money. They are campaigning at their own expense. The party is also providing assistance. Besides, I will meet the election expenses with the donation of my relatives and friends." 

Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul said he will meet the election expenses from his income and donations from expatriate relatives. 

A total of six candidates will vie for the post of mayor in the Sylhet elections, slated for 21 June. Some 4,86,605 voters in 42 wards of the city are expected to cast their vote to choose their mayor.  

