BNP won't let Bangladesh become another Kashmir: Rizvi

The BNP will not allow Bangladesh to be made into a client state and become another Kashmir, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (2 April).

"Neighbouring India kills Bangladeshis like birds on the border. India wants to control Bangladesh and wants to be its master. Bangladesh will not be made into a client state. People will not allow it to happen," Rizvi said during an Eid gift distribution ceremony in Nayapaltan.

"The world failed to recognise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's illegitimate national elections – be it 2014, 2018 or the 2024 elections. But our neighbouring countries, who claim to be democratic countries, are advocating for a party [Awami League] all over the world, trying to legitimise such elections."

Referring to India, he alleged, "They don't believe in Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty. They just want a party in Bangladesh to be in power and control them. That is why people are protesting against them and boycotting their products."

Speaking about the economic situation in Bangladesh, he warned that Bangladeshis have already been affected by a famine and criticised the prime minister for allegedly claiming that Bangladesh has developed like Europe, and that the country has surpassed Singapore.

"Whereas, what we see in the media is a mother going to the market to sell her child. The sound of beggars and people begging for food can be heard all around. We have never seen so many beggars on the streets," he said.

He further said there is currently a dire dollar crisis in the country.

"Reserves are running out. The bank does not have enough reserves to import for the next three months. Even though they claim there is $19 billion, the actual amount in banks is far less than that.

"Currently, garments exports have decreased by 30%. If this situation continues, there will be no garment factories and everything will be closed. People will be unemployed and drive rickshaws. Sheikh Hasina has turned the country into such a state," he said.

BNP's Dhaka Divisional Organizing Secretary Adv Abdus Salam Azad, Jubo Dal leaders and other BNP leaders were present on the occasion.