BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu attacked in Cumilla

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife were allegedly attacked by Awami League men on their way from the capital to Noakhali.

Former chairman of Bipulasar Union Parishad Sharif Hossain was also injured in the attack that took place this evening (17 September) at Bipulasar Bazar in Monohorganj of Cumilla.

The condition of the BNP vice-chairman was critical, said the party's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan.

"He is being taken to a Cumilla hospital," said the BNP leader quoting Barkat Ullah's son Saniat.