BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu attacked in Cumilla

Politics

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 08:58 pm

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu attacked in Cumilla

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 08:58 pm
BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu attacked in Cumilla

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife were allegedly attacked by Awami League men on their way from the capital to Noakhali. 

Former chairman of Bipulasar Union Parishad Sharif Hossain was also injured in the attack that took place this evening (17 September) at Bipulasar Bazar in Monohorganj of Cumilla.  

The condition of the BNP vice-chairman was critical, said the party's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan. 

"He is being taken to a Cumilla hospital," said the BNP leader quoting Barkat Ullah's son Saniat.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

4h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

10h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

13m | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

18m | Videos
How the most expensive coffee is made?

How the most expensive coffee is made?

1h | Videos
Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters