PM’s decision to build a hospital in CRB is final: Sujan

Bangladesh

BSS
05 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 05:34 pm

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina will take final decision regarding the construction of a hospital in CRB area.

"Since the decision was taken by the Prime Minister's Office to build a hospital under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement, there is no scope of giving decision of Railways. Talks are ongoing about the issue, PM's decision to build a hospital in CRB is final," he said.

He made the remarks while inspecting the proposed site of Railway Employees Welfare Trust this noon at Chattogram Old Railway Station.

The Railways Minister said the initiative to build the hospital in CRB was taken under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

"Whenever we had started working at the field level, we got many complaints. These allegations are being checked and sorted out. If the ministers, MPs and leaders of Chattogram do not want a hospital here, then the Prime Minister will not want it. The Ministry of Railways will not be able to go against it," he added.

Nurul Islam Sujan said the feasibility study and design work of Kalurghat railway bridge is underway. "At present the height of the bridge is 4.6 meters. It should be built at a height of 12.2 meters for navigation," he added.

Earlier, the minister suspended two officials for mismanagement at the railway station. They are - Divisional Railway Manager Shams Mohammad Tusher and Station Manager Ratan Kumar Chowdhury.

Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir and General Manager of Eastern Railway Jahangir Hossain accompanied the minister.

