Crocked Demu train from China repaired using home-spun genius

Transport

UNB
09 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

Crocked Demu train from China repaired using home-spun genius

UNB
09 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 08:24 pm
File photo of Demu train. Photo: TBS
File photo of Demu train. Photo: TBS

One of the dysfunctional Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (Demu) trains imported from China has been fixed, and started operating again carrying passengers and goods from Sunday.

The train's return to the track was inaugurated by Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon at Parbatipur Railway Station in Dinajpur.

Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujon and local MP Mostafizur Rahman Fizar boarded the Demu train when it went to Kholahati station in Parbatipur upazila at a speed of 60kmph after the inauguration ceremony.

The minister said that the railways department is taking measures to make 14 other Demu trains that had the same problem operational within this year. "Hopefully the Demu trains will be made operational at a cost of less than Tk50 crore rather than Tk100 crore," he added. 

The demo train later left the station with passengers for Rangpur at 5:20pm. 

The newly-operable Demu train's movement will remain limited to carrying passengers from Parbatipur station leaving at 5:15pm every day to reach Rangpur station for now.

It will leave Rangpur station again at 6:20pm and reach Parbatipur station at 7pm, said the station authority.

In 2013, a total of 20 Demu trains were imported from China at a cost of around Tk6,500 crore. But one by one all the trains stopped running before the expiration of the warranty period in 2020. The supplier demanded a hefty amount of money from the Bangladesh railways ministry to repair and operate the Demu trains again. 

As a result, the trains were left lying idle and immobile in different places. 

Local Engineer Asaduzzaman along with a team of his fellows took up the challenge of fixing the trains and making them operational again at Parbatipur Central Locomotive Factory by replacing the Chinese technology with locally-made parts.

As part of that project, the first of the rejigged trains rolled off the platform at Parbatipur Railway Station today.

The engineering team hopes to have similar success with the 14 other trains they are working on.

Top News

Demu trains / Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

13h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

3h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

10h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code