Ill intentions behind hospital at CRB: Protesters  

The ongoing demonstration against a hospital project at Chattogram's Central Railway Building (CRB) area stretched into a sixth-straight day Sunday as locals said any construction damaging the lungs of the port city hints at malicious intentions.

"The place is also like the heart of the city dwellers," said former Chattogram City Corporation administrator Khorshed Alam Sujon, adding, "Those who want to pierce our heart do not have a good intention."

Built by the British colonial administration as the regional railway headquarters, the CRB is cherished for its greenery and is surrounded by hills, hillocks and valleys.

Hundreds of people come to the area every day for a fresh breath of air while for others, it is a centre of cultural activities.

On grounds of potential environmental damage, Sunday's protests included recitation, dance and music performances by cultural activists.

People from all walks of life also added their voice to the growing chorus against the hospital.

Greens have already served two legal notices on public offices seeking cancellation of the project in the CRB area.

"According to the Constitution, the state will endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to preserve and safeguard the natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wildlife for the present and future citizens. But the proposed project contradicts with the promise," said Prof ABM Abu Noman, general secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) Chattogram chapter.

"A commercial establishment is unacceptable on any heritage site," said Mohammed Nurullah Nuri, director of Chattogram (Metro) Directorate of Environment.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer to the Chattogram Development Authority, said any commercial establishment at the CRB is a violation of the city masterplan enforced by the government in 1999.

He said the masterplan advocates for protecting heritages like the CRB.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a standing committee member of BNP, said, "For the sake of Chattogram's heritage, we have to protect the CRB. The right of the people to live with nature will be taken away if a hospital is built here."

The Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB), Chattogram Centre, also expressed its concern over the hospital construction agreement between the railway authorities and a private company.

Chairman of the centre Engineer Prabir Kumar Sen said, "Of course, Chattogram, a home to around 70 lakh people, needs a modern hospital. But this cannot be at the cost of damaging the lungs of the city."

