Ill intentions behind hospital at CRB: Protesters  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 06:44 pm

Related News

Ill intentions behind hospital at CRB: Protesters  

The Chattogram Development Authority and the environment department also add voice to the protect CDA chorus  

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 06:44 pm
CRB Hills Chattogram. Photo: Collected
CRB Hills Chattogram. Photo: Collected

The ongoing demonstration against a hospital project at Chattogram's Central Railway Building (CRB) area stretched into a sixth-straight day Sunday as locals said any construction damaging the lungs of the port city hints at malicious intentions.  

"The place is also like the heart of the city dwellers," said former Chattogram City Corporation administrator Khorshed Alam Sujon, adding, "Those who want to pierce our heart do not have a good intention."    

Built by the British colonial administration as the regional railway headquarters, the CRB is cherished for its greenery and is surrounded by hills, hillocks and valleys. 

Hundreds of people come to the area every day for a fresh breath of air while for others, it is a centre of cultural activities.

On grounds of potential environmental damage, Sunday's protests included recitation, dance and music performances by cultural activists. 

People from all walks of life also added their voice to the growing chorus against the hospital.

Greens have already served two legal notices on public offices seeking cancellation of the project in the CRB area.     

"According to the Constitution, the state will endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to preserve and safeguard the natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wildlife for the present and future citizens. But the proposed project contradicts with the promise," said Prof ABM Abu Noman, general secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) Chattogram chapter.  

"A commercial establishment is unacceptable on any heritage site," said Mohammed Nurullah Nuri, director of Chattogram (Metro) Directorate of Environment.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer to the Chattogram Development Authority, said any commercial establishment at the CRB is a violation of the city masterplan enforced by the government in 1999.

He said the masterplan advocates for protecting heritages like the CRB.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a standing committee member of BNP, said, "For the sake of Chattogram's heritage, we have to protect the CRB. The right of the people to live with nature will be taken away if a hospital is built here."

The Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB), Chattogram Centre, also expressed its concern over the hospital construction agreement between the railway authorities and a private company.

Chairman of the centre Engineer Prabir Kumar Sen said, "Of course, Chattogram, a home to around 70 lakh people, needs a modern hospital. But this cannot be at the cost of damaging the lungs of the city." 
 

Top News

hospital at CRB / Chattogram’s Central Railway Building / CRB / Chattogram CRB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners