PM for strengthening digital security

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on strengthening digital security, saying security issues will arise with the advent of new technological innovation, excellence and evolvement.

"We have to pay more attention to the security aspect now. In fact, along with creating opportunities for us, technology can also cause problems. From this aspect, we have to think in new ways about our security," she said.

Starting from the money deposited in banks, all have to think about this in every case and be more careful, she added.

The premier made this remark while addressing the 3rd meeting of "Digital Bangladesh Taskforce" at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Mentioning that advancement of technology will continue to increase day by day, she said, "Every day new thoughts will come."