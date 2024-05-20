Battery-run rickshaw drivers stage demo in Badda, Kuril, Khilkhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:06 pm

Police disperse proteting ricckshaw pullers as they blocked the Rampura-Badda road for around 45 minutes on Monday (20 May) morning. Photo: TBS
Police disperse proteting ricckshaw pullers as they blocked the Rampura-Badda road for around 45 minutes on Monday (20 May) morning. Photo: TBS

Hundreds of rickshaw drivers took to the streets this morning for the second day of their ongoing protest against the ban on battery-powered auto-rickshaws in Dhaka.

Since morning, they held demonstrations in the capital's Rampura-Badda, Kuril, and Khilkhet, leading to severe traffic congestion in these areas.

A group of protesters blocked the Rampura-Badda road from Wapda road to Abul Hotel intersection this morning around 10am.

To normalise traffic, police dispersed the agitated rickshaw pullers around 10:45am.

Vehicular movement in the area resumed after around 45 minutes of the blockade, confirmed Md Ariful Islam, assistant commissioner of Rampura traffic zone.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, another group reportedly blocked the Khilkhet-Bishaw road.

The protest also continued in the Bashtola area of the Badda-Kuril road

The blockades have halted traffic movement on the roads towards Malibagh and the  Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Adding to the woes of city commuters, vehicular movement was halted for two hours on the Mohakhali to Bijoy Smoroni road due to an overturned drum truck.

It took several hours and three wrecker trucks to clear the vehicle from the road, said Sher-e-Bangla Traffic Zone Sergeant Ashikur Rahman.

