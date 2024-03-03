PM inaugurates DC Conference-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the four-day annual conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) here aimed at infusing dynamism in the field-level administration.

She opened the DC Conference-2024 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) this morning for the first time after assuming office for the record fifth term upon winning the 12th parliamentary election.

But, the subsequent working sessions of the conference will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from tomorrow.

A total of 30 sessions including 25 working sessions will be held at the conference while 356 proposals placed by the DCs will be discussed there.

The proposals have been made prioritising issues including enhancing public services, reducing public hassles, construction of roads highways and bridges, expansion of tourism, amendments of rules and laws and protection of public interests.

The top agenda includes land management, improving law and order situation, strengthening local government institutions, disaster management and relief programme, creation of jobs at local level, poverty alleviation programme implementation, social safety net programme implementation, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improving standard of education and its expansion, health and family welfare, conservation of environment and prevention of pollution, development of physical infrastructure and inspection and coordination of development programme implementation.

In the annual conference of 2023, a total of 212 short, medium and long-term decisions were taken and 130 of those have been implemented and disposed of while 82 others are being implemented.

The rate of implementation or disposal is 62 per cent.

Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the inaugural function.

Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome as PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Md. Sabirul Islam addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while the DC of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and DC of Gaibandha Kazi Nahid Rasul spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.

The head of the government as well as ministers and secretaries of different ministries and divisions will join the discussion and give necessary directives to the DCs.

A video documentary on the innovation, service and overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.

As President Mohammed Shahabuddin will be abroad for medical check-ups during the DC conference, there will be no session between him and the DCs.

However, the DCs and divisional commissioners will have meetings with the prime minister, Jatiya Sangsad speaker, and the chief justice.