PM Hasina's forthcoming visit to China will significantly advance dev cooperation: FM Hasan

Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 06:11 pm

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud holds a meeting with visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao at a city hotel in Dhaka on Monday (24 June). Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud holds a meeting with visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao at a city hotel in Dhaka on Monday (24 June). Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (24 June) expressed his hope that the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China will significantly advance the Dhaka-Beijing development cooperation.

He said PM Hasina is likely to pay her bilateral visit to Beijing any day between 8 July and 11 July.

The minsiter was talking to reporters after a meeting with visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao at a city hotel in Dhaka. 

"His [Liu] visit [in Dhaka] before our prime minister's visit [to Beijing] is significant … we are also looking forward to the [PM's] visit," said the foreign minister.

Hasan said issues related to trade and security would be given priority during the planned visit to China. 

He sought China's cooperation in inclusion of Bangladesh in the BRICS in either form of membership or partnership.  

He mentioned that China is Bangladesh's largest development and major trade partner and said they also discussed in reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and China.

"We discussed the trade deficit. We import about $13 billion from China, whereas our exports are just under $1 billion," he said. 

Hasan urged China to import world standard Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals, leather and ceramic products to reduce the trade gap.      

The foreign minister said he sought China's help in mounting pressure on Myanmar for commencing repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin in Rakhine.

He said Liu expressed Beijing's keen interest to increase Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

Hasan said the Gaza situation has also come up at the discussion while he said Dhaka expects to see more Chinese role over the issue.  

Respinding to a question, Hasan said there was no discussion on the Teesta mega project during the meeting.

He said a delegation of Awami League senior members will visit China soon to increase political party level cooperation with Communist Party of China (CPC).
 

