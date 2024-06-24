PM Hasina may visit China between 8-11 July: Hasan Mahmud

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may visit China between 8-11 July, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (24 July).

He told journalists about the possible date of the PM's China visit after a meeting with Liu Jianshao, the minister of the international department of the Communist Party of China, at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital.

Hasan said issues related to trade and security would be given priority during the prime minister's visit to China.

Additionally, discussions could be held regarding Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS. He added that the visit might also address trade growth and the trade deficit.

Talking about today's meeting with Liu Jianshao, Hasan said, "China is our largest development partner and a major trade partner. We discussed the trade deficit. We import about $13 billion from China, whereas our exports are just under $1 billion," the foreign minister said.

He added that Bangladesh sought China's help in pressuring Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Hasan said there was no discussion on the Teesta mega plan during today's meeting.

Liu Jianshao said the relationship between the Awami League (AL) and the Communist Party has strengthened further.

"Both parties share almost the same ideology," he added.

"The Communist Party is working to strengthen the relationship between the two countries further. Moreover, the Communist Party is interested in assisting with Bangladesh's Vision 2041 and developing a Smart Bangladesh," Jianshao said.