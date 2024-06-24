Eagerly looking forward to PM Hasina's visit to China: Chinese minister

Visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao held a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a city hotel in Dhaka on Monday (24 June). Photo: UNB

Visiting Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Liu Jianchao today (24 June) expressed his optimism that the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China would be very fruitful one.

"I think that the forthcoming visit by the Prime Minister is going to be a very fruitful one," he told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The Chinese leader said they are very much looking forward to the visit by PM Hasina in about two weeks' time.

The minister is now visiting Bangladesh to discuss issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and China.

He arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day official visit.

"So we do have a lots of expectations, and I am sure that our two governments and government agencies will work out a general plan for the cooperation between our two countries in time to come," said the Chinese minister.

He said they had a very in-depth and comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations, the history of the relationship, and friendship.

"Thus, the friendship was cemented throughout these years, nearly fifty years after …since our bilateral relation was established in 1975," Jianchao said.

He said China shares the interest and also the very strong inspiration, enthusiasm in working with Bangladesh in its drive for prosperity, for example the Vision-2041 and also goal to achieve a Smart Bangladesh.

And, China and Bangladesh can work in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, investment, manufacturing and also trade, he said.

"China remains a brand as a neighbour and a partner for your modernisation drives. So, we will do it within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative," he added.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan, the Chinese minister said they also touched upon some regional and international issues.

"We do have very identical views on most of the issues and also stress on the interactions and the context when communicating between the political parties in two countries," he said.

The Chinese leader said they believe that the government policies very often originate from party lines.

"So, we believe that the kind of interactions between the political parties are very useful, it is helping of people to understand better each other and also it is helping the governments to formulate the reasonable and current policies to each other."

He said such interactions are important and this is the process of mutual learning.

Asked about likely documents to be signed, he said they expect agreements are going to be in the many areas. "We do sign agreements and you know, we promise and we deliver."

Responding to a question, the Chinese leader said they appreciate the generosity and humanitarian support from the Bangladesh government; and noted that the Rohingya issue is becoming more difficult.

He said China will continue to play a role in pursuing solution to the problem by working with different parties that related to the Rohingya issue.

The Chinese minister will meet President Mohammad Shahabuddin on Tuesday.

His trip is seen as part of regular exchanges of high-level visits, but the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China is likely to be discussed, MoFA sources earlier said.

PM Hasina's expected visit to China early July was underscored during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, who reiterated China's commitment to boosting investment in Bangladesh and enhancing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Yao emphasised the significance of the visit in promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange, aligning with Bangladesh's aspirations for "Vision 2041" and the realisation of a "Smart Bangladesh."

"It will be another historical one. It will be a game-changer. It will open a new chapter," Ambassador Yao told reporters while responding to a question at a seminar recently about Hasina's forthcoming trip.

The ambassador made the remarks when a reporter sought to know about a date of PM's Hasina's proposed visit next month.

Recently, Yao said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.

