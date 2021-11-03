PM Hasina one of five influential dealmakers at COP26: BBC report

03 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 08:53 pm

"The prime minister of Bangladesh speaks on behalf of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a grouping of 48 of the countries most threatened by climate change," the report read

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been described as one of the "dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26", according to a report by the BBC.

The BBC report, titled, "Climate change: Five dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26", said that "while Greta Thunberg, Sir David Attenborough and world leaders will attract most of the media attention at COP26, the real work of getting 197 countries to commit to changes will fall to lesser-known diplomats and ministers - the negotiators."

"The prime minister of Bangladesh speaks on behalf of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a grouping of 48 of the countries most threatened by climate change," the report read.

It described PM Sheikh Hasina as "an experienced and straight-talking politician, who will bring the lived experience of climate change to the COP."

"People like Prime Minister Hasina put a human face on climate change and can help world leaders understand what climate change already looks like," the BBC report quoted Dr Jen Allan, an expert in international relations from Cardiff University.

The other leaders in the list are: China's special envoy for climate, Xie Zhenhua; Saudi negotiator Ayman Shasly; UK Minister of State and COP26 President Alok Sharma and Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for the ecological transition.

"Not only do countries have differing national priorities, but to make things even more confusing, nations forge alliances with each other and form negotiating blocs within the talks. Countries can be members of several different groups at the same time," the report added.

 

 

