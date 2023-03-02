PM asks for special focus on medical science research

Bangladesh

BSS
02 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

PM asks for special focus on medical science research

BSS
02 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:59 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to put a special focus on medical science research, urging all to take the country forward with fresh inventions to cope with the new global technologies.

"I can't but say with sorrow that research on agriculture and science is going on, but our research on medical science is fewer in number. So give special attention to medical science research," she said.

The prime minister was distributing cheques for the "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship," "National Science and Technology Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers, and students of different universities.

The Science and Technology Ministry arranged the ceremony at Osmani Smriti Auditorium in the capital.

The prime minister expressed dismay saying a section of physicians either joins the government services or politics after obtaining MBBS degrees shunning practices and research.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

And another section is busy with income, for which, they do government services and private practices at the same time, she said.

"Fewer people are doing research on medical sciences. Research on medical science has increased a little bit after I have told it time and again," she added.

The prime minister said her government aims to reach scientific and technological advancement to a new height. So, she wants vigorous efforts from scientists and researchers to help the country cope with newer global technologies, she continued.

The scientists and researchers will have to give commendable returns to the nation to prepare people worthy of working in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), she said.

"Technology has changed over time and we are now at the era of the 4IR as we need new technologies to be further developed and to make efficient manpower to overcome the challenges of the new era," she said.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and its Senior Secretary Ziaul Hasan spoke at the function.

Top News / Education / Health

PM Hasina / medical science

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

22h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod