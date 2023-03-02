PM asks for special focus on medical science research

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to put a special focus on medical science research, urging all to take the country forward with fresh inventions to cope with the new global technologies.

"I can't but say with sorrow that research on agriculture and science is going on, but our research on medical science is fewer in number. So give special attention to medical science research," she said.

The prime minister was distributing cheques for the "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship," "National Science and Technology Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers, and students of different universities.

The Science and Technology Ministry arranged the ceremony at Osmani Smriti Auditorium in the capital.

The prime minister expressed dismay saying a section of physicians either joins the government services or politics after obtaining MBBS degrees shunning practices and research.

Photo: BSS

And another section is busy with income, for which, they do government services and private practices at the same time, she said.

"Fewer people are doing research on medical sciences. Research on medical science has increased a little bit after I have told it time and again," she added.

The prime minister said her government aims to reach scientific and technological advancement to a new height. So, she wants vigorous efforts from scientists and researchers to help the country cope with newer global technologies, she continued.

The scientists and researchers will have to give commendable returns to the nation to prepare people worthy of working in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), she said.

"Technology has changed over time and we are now at the era of the 4IR as we need new technologies to be further developed and to make efficient manpower to overcome the challenges of the new era," she said.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and its Senior Secretary Ziaul Hasan spoke at the function.