Pay attention to Palestine and Myanmar: Info minister to UNHRC

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) should pay attention to Palestine and Myanmar.

He said it would have been better if the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet during her recent visit to Bangladesh heard from the victim families of the arson violence unleashed in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the country.

Dr Hasan, also a joint general secretary of Awami League, was addressing a discussion organised by Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) Alumni Association on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at Krishibid Institute Auditorium here.

He said when children in Palestine threw stones at Israeli soldiers, they (Palestinians) are killed by firing a hail of bullets in response.

Pointing at Michelle Bachelet, the Information and Broadcasting minister said it is not enough to appreciate Bangladesh visiting the Rohingya camp only. But she will also have to visit Myanmar and ensure their repatriation, he said.

"The United Nations Human Rights Council should pay attention to these countries where human rights are grossly violated," he added.

Criticising the BNP, Dr Hasan said Zia and his party (BNP) are the biggest violators of human rights in Bangladesh. Ziaur Rahman turned the Indemnity Ordinance into law to prevent the trial of Bangabandhu murder and he also rehabilitated the killers.

And in 2013, 2014 and 2015, hundreds of innocent people were burnt to death through petrol bombs in the name of strike-blockade by BNP and their ally Jamaat, he said.

About the remarks of Michelle Bachelet over the Digital Security Act, Hasan said that this law was enacted to ensure digital security for every citizen of the country.

"Those who raise questions about our law, I will tell them to look at the laws in Australia and Singapore where there are stricter provisions in the laws than ours," he said adding that India and Pakistan also have similar provisions in their laws.

A framework law was enacted in the European Union to provide digital security and the EU member countries have made their laws in light of the Framework law. But, no remark about these is seen, he added.

"Yes, we are careful to ensure that this law is not misused, and we are working to ensure that no one is oppressed," said the Minister.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan the SAU alumni association secretary general and also Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the discussion presided over by the association president Prof Dr Kamal Uddin Ahamed.