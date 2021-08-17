Passport renewal abroad delayed due to printing issues: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladeshi nationals are not able to renew their passports from the Bangladeshi missions abroad due to printing issues.

The minister said this in reply to a question about the delays in missions abroad after speaking at a National Mourning Day ceremony at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

Abdul Momen said, "We have been talking about this issue for a long time. Many Bangladeshis abroad are saying they cannot renew their passports. The main reason for this is that the printing of the passports had stopped. Even here, many are awaiting renewal of their passport but the printing issue exists here as well. It has something to do with the printers.

"However, we do not issue passports; it is done by the passport office and the Ministry of Home Affairs. They said they have taken steps in this regard. There is a long queue for passport renewal; people are suffering. I don't know why they didn't think about it the printing issues before."