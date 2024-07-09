ACC sends letter to EC seeking NID, passport details of Matiur, family: Source

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 04:49 pm

Matiur Rahman. File Photo: Collected
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Immigration and Passports seeking information about the National identity (NID) cards and passports of former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman, his two wives and two children.

An ACC source told The Business Standard that the EC and the Department of Immigration and Passports were asked for the information in separate letters sent from the ACC head office today (9 July).

Matiur recently came to the limelight after his son from his second marriage attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. 

Currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly possessing undisclosed assets, he had constructed two luxurious duplex houses—one for his first wife and another for his second wife's mother.

From his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni, extensive properties have been found linked to Matiur.

Additionally, he also has investments in the capital market, which served as a significant source of his wealth accumulation.

