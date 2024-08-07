Khaleda Zia gets her passport back

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has received her renewed passport. 

On Tuesday (6 August), the renewal procedures were completed, and her representative collected the new Machine-Readable Passport (MRP), BNP Public Relations Officer Shamsuddin Dider confirmed the matter today (7 August).

Fakhrul greets Khaleda after she freed from jail sentence 

Earlier on Tuesday, Khaleda Zia was released from custody. According to a press release from Bangabhaban, her release followed a decision made after a meeting between President Md Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three-armed forces, leaders of various political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement.

Khaleda Zia, convicted in two corruption cases, was imprisoned on 8 February 2018. The former prime minister remained incarcerated for over two years.

In the corruption cases related to the Zia Orphanage Trust and the Zia Charitable Trust, the government suspended Khaleda Zia's sentence on 25 March 2020, through an executive order, releasing her on conditional terms. 

Since then, her release period has been extended every six months upon request. However, during the suspension of her sentence, her movement was restricted.

