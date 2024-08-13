Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations for passport collection

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 01:12 pm

Related News

Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations for passport collection

Applicants will be notified individually via SMS when their passports are ready for collection. 

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 01:12 pm
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Dhaka has resumed limited operations for allowing people to collect passports, according to a recent announcement.

Applicants will be notified individually via SMS when their passports are ready for collection. 

Due to the restricted nature of current operations, there may be delays in the process. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The IVAC has requested applicants to "arrive at IVAC only after they have received an SMS to collect their passports."

The centre has also acknowledged the possibility of extended waiting times and appreciates the public's understanding during this period.

Top News

Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) / Passport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos