Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations for passport collection

Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Dhaka has resumed limited operations for allowing people to collect passports, according to a recent announcement.

Applicants will be notified individually via SMS when their passports are ready for collection.

Due to the restricted nature of current operations, there may be delays in the process.

The IVAC has requested applicants to "arrive at IVAC only after they have received an SMS to collect their passports."

The centre has also acknowledged the possibility of extended waiting times and appreciates the public's understanding during this period.