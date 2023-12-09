Palestinian Ambassador condemns international hypocrisy on human rights

In a passionate address Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh, Yousuf SY Ramadan, vehemently criticised the duplicity of nations purportedly championing human rights while arming Israel with deadly weapons.

He said, "Many give lectures on human rights but they are the very same people who are giving bombs and lethal weapons to Israel, hence, they have no right to speak about human rights".

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an event titled "Call for Humanity" program organised by English Track, held at the BAWA School and College grounds on Saturday evening, 9 December, aimed to promote human love and empathy in the face of global conflicts.

Ambassador Ramadan spoke about the harrowing situation in Palestine, emphasising the unique and unprecedented story of a people facing an enemy devoid of humanity.

He highlighted the indiscriminate violence inflicted upon the Palestinian population, including children, women, and even pregnant women, comparing it to the brutality of killing animals.

Addressing the western world directly, Ramadan questioned their silence in the face of escalating atrocities, urging them to witness the impact on innocent civilians, hospitals, mosques, madrasas, and schools.

He challenged nations supporting Israel's actions, stating, "Don't you see how many children and women are being killed by attacking hospitals, mosques, madrasas, and schools?" He denounced the killings in the name of combating terrorism and called for a global condemnation of such acts.

The ambassador also touched upon recent calls for the resignation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by Israel, thanking Guterres for speaking out against Palestinian atrocities.

He emphasised that no party involved in the conflict is above international humanitarian law.

The event took a different turn when English Track, an English language teaching institute in Chittagong, showcased its commitment to humanity through an exceptional song titled "Human Love." Composed by the founder and CEO, AKM Nizam Uddin, the song has been translated into 12 languages.

Students from English Track performed the song, spreading the message of love and compassion.

Special guests, including Mohammad Nazrul Islam and Nahida Sobhan, Ambassadors of Bangladesh to Qatar, Jordan, Syria, and Palestine, joined the event through an online platform.

The Chairman of the organisation, Abdul Ahad Mohammad Raihan, presided over the event, with the presence of freedom fighter Farooqui Azam Virpratik and other distinguished guests, teachers, students, and media persons.

The "Call for Humanity" event served as a platform for impassioned pleas for global solidarity and empathy, with the hope of fostering a world where humanity transcends borders and conflicts.