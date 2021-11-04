UCB organised Dua Mahfil on Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury’s 9th Death Anniversary

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) organised a Dua Mahfil in remembrance of 9th death anniversary of Late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday at the UCB Corporate Office, Dhaka; all zonal offices and all branches.

Late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury is the sponsor director and former chairman of UCB.

In a press release, it stated that Managing Director of UCB, Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, along with other members of management, managers of UCB Dhaka region, other senior officials and different employees of corporate office were present at the Dua Mahfil at their Dhaka corporate office.

All branch employees also arranged Dua Mahfil in their respective branch premises.

Everybody prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury at the Dua Mahfil.