Dr Enamul Haque laid to rest

Obituary

UNB
12 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 06:30 pm

Dr Enamul Haque laid to rest

UNB
12 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Dr Enamul Haque laid to rest

Eminent actor and playwright Dr Enamul Haque was laid to rest at Banani graveyard in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the Ekushey Padak winning actor's body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid their last respect to him from 11 am to 12 noon, said Golam Kuddus, president of Sammilito Sangskritik Jote.

Placing a wreath on the coffin of Dr Enamul, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Enamul Haque's departure is an irreparable loss for us but his works for building  a non-communal Bangladesh will show us ways in future."

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, among others, paid their tributes to Enamul Haque.

Later his  body was taken to Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Bury) where Dr Enmaul worked for over four decades.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at the university after Zohr prayers.

Enmul Haque died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

Top News

Dr Enamul Haque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case