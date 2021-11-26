Nothing to be worried for not invited to US democracy summit: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abul Momen has said there is nothing to be worried about that Bangladesh has not been invited to the democracy summit organised by the United States.

"America wants to put pressure on everyone," said the minister while responding to reporters after inspecting the construction work of the cargo terminal at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Friday morning.

Sometimes, they want to put pressure on different countries in the name of democracy, good governance or terrorism, said Momen.

"We will ensure that none dies in any election in the future. If we have any weaknesses, we will try to overcome them. So, there is nothing to worry about if we are invited to the democracy conference or not," he added.

On Thursday, Abdul Momen said that the countries with weak democracy may have been invited to the summit.

According to a list disclosed by the White House recently, Bangladesh is not among the 110 countries invited to the US President Joe Biden's virtual democracy summit slated for 9-10 December.

Besides Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka among the South Asian countries have also not been included in the list. Only India, Pakistan and Nepal have received an invitation to attend the conference from the region.