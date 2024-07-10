Record 13,563 Bangladeshi students studied in US last year: Embassy

A Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) session for 120 Bangladeshi students was held at the EMK Centre in Gulshan today (10 July). Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh sent a record 13,563 students to the US last year, becoming the 13th highest source country for international students.

"This represents a 28% increase from the previous year, one of the highest worldwide, said US Embassy's Public Affairs Counselor Stephen Ibelli at a Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) session for 120 Bangladeshi students at the EMK Centre in Gulshan today (10 July).

The US Embassy Dhaka's Education USA team organised the PDO session for 120 Bangladeshi students, who will begin their studies at US colleges and universities, in the upcoming Fall 2024 semester.

Stephen Ibelli, in his welcome remarks, congratulated the outgoing students.

He encouraged students to take advantage of resources available at US institutions as they embark on this exciting journey of academic, professional, and personal growth.

He emphasised the importance of embracing new experiences and building a global network of friends and colleagues.

The event featured several distinguished speakers, including representatives from the US Embassy Consular Section, Education USA, US university international admissions officials, current students, and recent alumni of US universities. The speakers offered practical tips and shared diverse perspectives on the academic, cultural, and lifestyle differences that students will encounter while studying in the United States.

Over the past decade, Bangladeshi students in the United States have increased by more than 300%, from 3,314 in 2011-2012 to 13,563 in 2022-2023. The number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by over 50% to approximately 2,500 students, while nearly 10,000 graduate students make Bangladesh the seventh largest source of graduate students in the United States.