No more sanctions ahead of national polls: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
09 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

No more sanctions ahead of national polls: Shahriar Alam

The minister said such suggestions were made in a planned manner to create panic and fear among people

UNB
09 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 05:03 pm
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Padma after his meeting with Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Diana Janse on 9 October. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Padma after his meeting with Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Diana Janse on 9 October. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said there is no possibility of any punitive measures or sanctions by any country against Bangladesh before the next national elections.

Speaking to reporters at the State Guest House Padma after his meeting with Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Diana Janse on Monday, the minister ruled out the possibility of any economic or trade sanctions on Bangladesh, as suggested by recent media reports.

The minister said such suggestions were made in a planned manner to create panic and fear among people.

He urged the media to judge things on their own merit and based on facts, and upon discussing with officials of relevant countries as a vested group might try to capitalise on such fear.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen urged all to ignore rumours over new US sanctions, noting that there has been no discussion on this in Washington.

"For God's sake, don't ruin your sleep thinking of those [rumours]," Momen told reporters when his attention was drawn about some media reports indicating a new phase of US sanctions on individuals.

"We were in the US...not a single person told us that a tornado was coming. You cook it up. They [US] only want free and fair elections. Even the words - participatory or caretaker government - were not uttered," Momen said while responding to a question.

 

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam / sanctions / National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

5h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

7h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

21h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

4h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

18h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

20h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

21h | TBS Economy