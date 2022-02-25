Neglected, infant dies in Ctg hospital

Bangladesh

25 February, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:15 pm

Related News

Neglected, infant dies in Ctg hospital

A general diary was filed with Khulshi Police Station over the incident

25 February, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:15 pm
Representational picture: Photo: Collected
Representational picture: Photo: Collected

A three-month-old infant died for alleged negligence of the doctor on-duty at a private hospital in Chattogram in the early hours of Friday.  

Relatives of the deceased infant claimed a group of intern doctors there came down on them as they protested the "negligence" of the doctor.

Authorities of Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital, also known as UST Medical, said there was nothing wrong with the infant.

"On information, we went to the hospital and brought the situation under control," said Santosh Chakma, officer-in-charge of Khulshi Police Station.  

Family members of the deceased child filed a written complaint (general diary) with the police station alleging negligence in the child's medical treatment and the attack on them, he told The Business Standard (TBS). "We are looking into the matter."

The father of the infant, Rajib Chakrabarti said his child got pneumonia and was taken to "Ma O Shishu Hospital" in Agrabad of the city on 22 February.  "As the newborn intensive care unit [NICU] of the hospital had no vacancy, we took our child to UST Medical on the same day," he told TBS.

Rajib, an electrician by profession, added that his child was transferred to a general bed from the NICU of the hospital on Thursday. "In the early hours of Friday, we noticed the child was suffering from breathing difficulties and I informed the doctor. However, the doctor did not respond promptly and was busy playing games on his mobile phone."  

"A few moments later, the child was taken to the NICU but had died by then," the father said, and added that covering up the child's death, the doctor was pressuring them to take the infant to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

"We protested, but a group of intern doctors there came down on us," said Rajib.

Rajib and his family live in Alirhat in the city.

Contacted, Dr Asaduzzaman, who was on duty then, told TBS, "We were not negligent in our medical care and treatment. We responded promptly, but the child died."

Top News

Infant / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

11h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

11h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

2h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

2h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

3h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused