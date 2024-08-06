15, including ex-chairman, killed during violence in Satkhira on Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:02 pm

Related News

15, including ex-chairman, killed during violence in Satkhira on Monday

The former chairman has been identified as Zakir Hossain, president of Ashashuni upazila’s Pratapnagar Union AL unit and former UP chairman

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:02 pm
Pratapnagar Union AL unit president and former UP chairman Zakir Hossain. File Photo: Collected
Pratapnagar Union AL unit president and former UP chairman Zakir Hossain. File Photo: Collected

At least 15 people, including a former union parishad (UP) chairman, have been killed in deadly attacks and clashes in Satkhira since 5 August. 

The former chairman has been identified as Zakir Hossain, president of Ashashuni upazila's Pratapnagar Union AL unit and former UP chairman.

The other deceased are: Zakir's brother Jahangir Hossen, his nephews Sajib Hossen and Ashikur Rahman, relative Saker, Ali and his driver Shahin Hossen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, Adam Ali, 25, of Kalyanpur village; Anaz Billah, 17, of Kola village; Anaz Ali, 18, of Kurikaunia village have also been killed in violent attacks and clashes.

The remaining deceased could not be identified immediately.

Pratapnagar UP Chairman Abu Daud Ali said, "Some students took out a joyous procession after Sheikh Hasina's resignation [on 5 August]. They started vandalising Zakir Hussain's house. At that time, Zakir Hossain opened fire with his licensed weapon. Three students were shot dead."

Following the shooting, Daud Ali said, "Villagers attacked Zakir's house and beat him to death. Another five were also killed in the incident."

Meanwhile, AL activist Asafur Rahman, 40, of Baikari village of Satkhira Sadar upazila; Tauhid Islam, 30, and  Saiful Islam, 25, of Mrigadanga village; Zahid Hossain, 28, and Farooq Hossain, 35, a BNP activist, were also killed yesterday.

According to locals, Asafur was beaten to death on Monday night by unidentified angry mobs. Touhid, Saiful, Zahid and Farooq were killed lduring a clash between AL and BNP men at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, Kader Morol, 65, a BNP activist was killed in a clash over a land dispute this morning (6 August).

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, "Satkhira Sadar Police Station, Shyamnagar Police Station, District Traffic Office were set on fire [by mobs]. Besides, I am getting reports of attacks and vandalism in different places of the district."

Mentioning that army camps will be set up in seven upazilas of the district by tonight, he expressed hope that the law and order situation will gradually return to normal by tomorrow

Top News

Bangladesh / Satkhira / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos