15, including ex-chairman, killed during violence in Satkhira on Monday

Pratapnagar Union AL unit president and former UP chairman Zakir Hossain. File Photo: Collected

At least 15 people, including a former union parishad (UP) chairman, have been killed in deadly attacks and clashes in Satkhira since 5 August.

The former chairman has been identified as Zakir Hossain, president of Ashashuni upazila's Pratapnagar Union AL unit and former UP chairman.

The other deceased are: Zakir's brother Jahangir Hossen, his nephews Sajib Hossen and Ashikur Rahman, relative Saker, Ali and his driver Shahin Hossen.

Besides, Adam Ali, 25, of Kalyanpur village; Anaz Billah, 17, of Kola village; Anaz Ali, 18, of Kurikaunia village have also been killed in violent attacks and clashes.

The remaining deceased could not be identified immediately.

Pratapnagar UP Chairman Abu Daud Ali said, "Some students took out a joyous procession after Sheikh Hasina's resignation [on 5 August]. They started vandalising Zakir Hussain's house. At that time, Zakir Hossain opened fire with his licensed weapon. Three students were shot dead."

Following the shooting, Daud Ali said, "Villagers attacked Zakir's house and beat him to death. Another five were also killed in the incident."

Meanwhile, AL activist Asafur Rahman, 40, of Baikari village of Satkhira Sadar upazila; Tauhid Islam, 30, and Saiful Islam, 25, of Mrigadanga village; Zahid Hossain, 28, and Farooq Hossain, 35, a BNP activist, were also killed yesterday.

According to locals, Asafur was beaten to death on Monday night by unidentified angry mobs. Touhid, Saiful, Zahid and Farooq were killed lduring a clash between AL and BNP men at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, Kader Morol, 65, a BNP activist was killed in a clash over a land dispute this morning (6 August).

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, "Satkhira Sadar Police Station, Shyamnagar Police Station, District Traffic Office were set on fire [by mobs]. Besides, I am getting reports of attacks and vandalism in different places of the district."

Mentioning that army camps will be set up in seven upazilas of the district by tonight, he expressed hope that the law and order situation will gradually return to normal by tomorrow