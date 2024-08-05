Man dies after being shot during clash in Uttara

A man died after being shot during a clash between police and the public in the capital's Uttara today (5 August).

The deceased, identified as Shekhor, 40, died while undergoing treatment at Uttara Adhunik Medical College, an on-duty doctor of the hospital's emergency department told The Business Standard.

Earlier, several people were injured when police indiscriminately opened fire at the public at Uttara after the Uttara East Police Station came under attack.

The firing began after a group of people threw brick-bats at the police station at around 4:00pm.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) joined the police after a group of people vandalised an office in the area.