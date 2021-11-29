NBR seeks bank details of actor Shakib Khan

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought information about bank accounts of popular Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan.

The NBR, on 4 November, issued a letter to all the banks seeking details of the actor.

The banks have been asked to provide information within seven days.

NBR has asked banks to provide all updated information from 1 July, 2013 to 30 June,2021 on transactions and other details of the actor.

The NBR letter asked banks to provide information on any kind of individual, joint, or business accounts, including FDRs and SDTs of the actor, any current or savings accounts, loan schemes, credit cards, lockers or vaults, savings bonds, investment schemes or deposit schemes, or any other accounts.