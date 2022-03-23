Navy ships to be opened for visitors on 26 March
People can visit the ships from 2pm to sundown
Bangladesh Navy is going to open seven of its ships for visitors on 26 March on the occasion of Independence Day and National Day.
The ships – BNS Adamya, BNS Dhansiri, BNS Shadhinota, BNS Titash, BNS Karatoa, BNS Barkat, BNS Chitra – will be respectively stationed at Sadarghat Dhaka; Pagla Naval Jetty, Narayanganj; Naval Jetty, New Mooring, Chattogram; BIWTA Rocket Ghat, Khulna; Digraj Naval Birth, Mongla; BIWTA Ghat, Barisal and BIWTA Ghat, Chandpur.
People can visit the ships from 2pm to sundown.