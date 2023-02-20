Nation set to observe Language Martyr’s Day

The nation is set to observe the Language Martyr's Day (Shaheed Day) and the International Mother Language Day on Tuesday, marking the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes for upholding the dignity of mother tongue Bangla.

The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the Ekushey February as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November 1999.

The theme of International Mother Language Day 2023 is "Multilingual education- a necessity to transform education".

Walking barefoot to Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar with wreaths and flowers singing 'Amar bhaiyer rokte rangano Ekushey February', people from all walks of life will pay their respect to the heroes of the Language Movement who sacrificed their lives for achieving the recognition of Bangla as the state language of erstwhile Pakistan.

On 21 February 1952, students and the common people in Dhaka took to the streets in protest against the then Pakistani government's denial of Bangla as the national language and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan.

Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar and a few other brave sons of the soil were killed in police firings on this day in 1952 when students came out in a procession from the Dhaka University campus breaching section 144 to press home their demand for the recognition of Bangla as a state language of then Pakistan.

The day is a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

In his message the president said "The spirit of Amar Ekushey is now the incessant source of inspiration for protecting own languages and culture of peoples of different languages in the world. But we have to be more diligent in proper practice and preservation of Bengali language and culture. With the blessings of information technology, we are now the inhabitants of a single global village. Therefore, to maintain pace of advancement with the developed world, our present generation has to attain necessary skills in different languages which are recognized as international communication media."

"I believe that observing the International Mother Language Day will play a positive role in the development and preservation of our own language as well as in building a sustainable future through multilingual education - this is our expectation," he said.

"Embracing the spirit of Amar Ekushey, let mutual respect be awakened among the people of different languages and cultures of the world, let a colorful world without discrimination be developed - it is my expectation on Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day," he added.

In her message the Prime Minister said, "Bengali nationalism was established through the language movement. Following the ideals of Bengali nationalism and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib we have made Bangladesh a role model for development in the world in the last 14 years. We will transform the country into Smart Bangladesh by 2041- building Smart Citizen, Smart Government, Smart Economy, and Smart Society,"

"In addition, we are also implementing Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100. I firmly believe that we will be able to establish the developed, prosperous, and self-esteemed 'Golden Bangladesh' as the Father of the Nation dreamed," she said.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq on Sunday said that there is no possibility of terrorist attack on the Language Martyr's Day or International Mother Language Day as DMP has taken all necessary preparations to ensure security.

"We have brought the entire area from Palashi to Doel Chattar under CCTV cameras' surveillance to ensure security. The area will be monitored by CCTV cameras from the police control room," the commissioner said.

"The programme has been divided into two parts. The president, the prime minister, cabinet members and diplomatic personnel will pay their respects to the martyrs first. Then, it will be opened to the general public," he said.

People will enter through Palashi and exit through Doyel Chattar to pay respect to language martyrs, said the DMP commissioner adding that no bags or other stuff will not be allowed to carry.

National dailies will publish special supplements marking the day and Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and private radio stations and television channels will air special programmes on the occasion.

BNP also has chalked out a 2-day programme to observe Amar Ekushey.

