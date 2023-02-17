Ensure utmost security on Feb 21: IGP to police officers

Bangladesh

17 February, 2023, 12:30 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has directed police officers to ensure maximum security on 21 February, observed as International Mother Language Day and Language Martyrs Day.

"Security measures should be taken after reviewing the intelligence information and security risks to deal with any untoward situation considering the gravity and spirit of Ekushey February," he said at a virtual meeting from the police headquarters on Thursday.

All metropolitan commissioners of police, range DIGs, district superintendents of police and heads of other units joined the meeting.

He also ordered to ensure close monitoring of social media as well as bringing central Shaheed Minars under surveillance in major cities of the country to avoid untoward incidents.

The IGP warned the police force about rumors, stating, "Stern action will be taken against rumor-mongers."

"Like in the past, citizens of the country should be able to observe the International Mother Language Day peacefully," the IGP hoped. 

Additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan, Md Atiqul Islam, Md Mazharul Islam and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

