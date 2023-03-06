Most accidents in Chattogram are man-made: DC

Most of the accidents, including those in different industrial mills in Chattogram, are man-made, said Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram.

"There was an explosion in Sitakunda's Seema oxygen plant on 4 March. Earlier, Sitakunda's BM Container Depot caused a devastating explosion. These kinds of accidents occur every year. Most of them are man-made," he said in a seminar on reducing accidents on Monday.



He said, "The main pillars of economic development are the workers, and it is important to protect the workers and the wealth of the entrepreneurs."



The deputy commissioner said the district administration had conducted around nine mobile courts in the last two months. They imposed a fine of more than Tk35 lakh in the raid.



"Unfortunately, the administration's executive magistrate, fire service, and police teams did not find any fire safety plans in the institutions they raided," he added.

He said, "We want to adopt a master plan to prevent this kind of accident. By implementing this, we will reduce the number of accidents, whether they are man-made or natural."



The deputy commissioner said, "We are expecting everyone's opinion on how to ensure the safety of the workers and the owner's wealth, as well as implement a master plan in the industrial areas of Chattogram."

He also urged the construction of factories in Karnaphuli, Anwara, Mirsharai, and Hathazari areas.