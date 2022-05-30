Moon sighting committee to meet Tuesday 

The National Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday (31 May) to review the news of moon sighting of the holy month of Zilqad of 1443 Hijri.

The meeting will be held in the office of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6:45 pm, said a press release.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan MP will chair the meeting.

In the press release, the Islamic Foundation has requested to inform the committee if anyone can see the new moon of Zilqad anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh via these phone numbers: 02-2233381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, 02-41050912; or through fax: 02-223383397, 02-9555951.

