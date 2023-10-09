No compromise possible: AL, BNP tell US pre-election observation team

The Awami League cannot make a compromise that goes against the constitution, while the BNP is adamant about its demand to have a polls-time caretaker government.

Both sides made their positions clear during meetings with the US pre-election assessment mission today (9 October 2023).

Speaking to the media following a meeting with the joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "They [US observer team] talked about compromise and adjustment. We told them, democracy itself means compromise and adjustment; but I cannot compromise by violating the constitution."

He also said the US pre-election assessment team clarified they did not come to Bangladesh to work as negotiators.

The US observers were very positive, they did not take any side or have a biassed attitude, said the AL leader.

On the other hand, the BNP made it clear that the people "would not be able to vote under this government."

In a press briefing after a meeting with the US mission, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, said, "We have told them that fair elections are not possible under Sheikh Hasina. The situation has not improved but rather worsened. In the last few elections, they have taken away people's right to vote. Vote rigging has increased, so has repression."

"Elections in Bangladesh have not only become questionable in the country but also in front of the world. Just as the people of the country, the world also wants a fair election. There is no atmosphere for a fair election in the country.

"The European Union said so as well. They said they would not send observers to the election. Now this US delegation has come to work on the same issue," he added.

'Clarified rumours spread by BNP'

Following the meeting at the capital's the Sheraton Dhaka hotel, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We do not want to speak ill about anyone. But the BNP is spreading many rumours in the country through rallies and processions."

The rumours spread were cleared during the meeting with the joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission, he said.

"The BNP has rained many complaints against us. So, we had to make sure the mission knew the correct information."

Quader said, "We have talked about the fact that the Sheikh Hasina government has made 82 reforms to strengthen the Bangladesh Election Commission in the last 15 years. We talked about Prime Minister Hasina's promise of free, fair and impartial elections."

The meeting between the US mission and the Awami League was held from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Monday (9 October).

When asked about the discussion in the meeting, AL praesidium member Muhammad Farooq Khan told The Business Standard that delegates called for compromise with the BNP.

"We told them that if there is any scope for compromise in line with our constitution then you can do it," he added.

'No environment for fair elections'

During the meeting with the mission at the party chief's political office in Gulshan, the BNP delegation – led by party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – reiterated that free and fair polls were not possible under this government.

In response to a question from a reporter, Amir Khasru said the people of the country will not be able to vote if elections are held under this government.

"There is no doubt about it. What is the world saying? Fair elections of international standard are not possible under this government. That is why they are asking questions about this election process," he added.

Khasru said, "They have come for observation, as did the European Union delegation. They will talk to the people of the country and decide whether to send an observer or not."

Speaking to The Business Standard, organising secretary of the BNP Shama Obaid, also said there was no chance of compromise regarding a non-partisan polls' time government.

"The mission asked what we would do if the government didn't accept a caretaker government. We explained that we will carry out a peaceful and systematic movement - as we have been doing so peacefully for the last two-and-a-half years."

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's advisor Ismail Zabiullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, Human Rights Secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad were present at the meeting.

A joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission arrived in Bangladesh on 8 October to assess the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.

During their stay till 12 October, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The organisations have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator; and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.

The US observer team did not talk to us about any agreement with AL. We will not go to the polls without a non-partisan government - because the reality of vote theft in 2014 and 2018 has shown them.