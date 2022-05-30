Miscreants in polling booths are EVM's biggest challenge: EC Ahsan

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan has said the presence of miscreants in the secret rooms of polling booths is the biggest challenge while voting with the electronic voting machine (EVM).

"The only challenge in votes using EVM is the presence of miscreants in the secret rooms of polling booths. As soon as voters arrive, such people ask them to leave saying their votes have already been cast. I don't see any other challenge in EVM," EC Ahsan Habib said while talking to reporters at the EC Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital on Monday.

Assuring that no such incident will happen in any upcoming election, the election commissioner said CCTV cameras will be installed in every polling station and journalists will also be allowed there.

"If something like this happens anywhere, voting will be stopped immediately," he added.

He further said, "We have no weakness in holding fair elections. There is no pressure at all. We are totally independent. We will work independently and you will see that."

When asked about the customisation process of candidate representatives in Cumilla city polls, Ahsan Habib said, "They had a lot of questions about the process. I have answered those. Candidates will be invited to show the customisation process in future."