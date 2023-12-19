Election will be participatory if people vote: EC Habib

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Election will be participatory if people vote: EC Habib

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 06:46 pm
Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan talks to reporters in Kushtia on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: TBS
Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan talks to reporters in Kushtia on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: TBS

The upcoming 12th national election will be deemed participatory if people come to the polling centres and cast their vote, Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan said on Tuesday (19 December). 

"If people vote in the election, it will be a participatory election. Whether any party joins the election or not is their own matter," he told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with Jatiya Sangsad polls candidates, their representatives and law enforcers in Kushtia at the office of the deputy commissioner and returning officer.

Asked about BNP's participation in the election, he said, "If someone is invited to a wedding ceremony and they do not come, does the wedding get cancelled? 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"All parties have been given the same priority for a participatory election. But if any party does not come to the election, the polls cannot be stopped because of that. It will be held on time in accordance with the law."

Ahsan Habib also said, "All candidates are equal before the commission, be they strong or weak. Notices will be sent if violent incidents come to our attention. Action will be taken if they [candidates] do not obey the notice and if more violence takes place, the candidature may get cancelled."

Ahsan Habib further said it is the Election Commission's responsibility to create an environment where a voter can go to the polling station without any fear and cast their vote.

"If any problem arises, it will be solved. If necessary, the army will be on patrol. We are trying our best for a participatory, free, fair and impartial election," he said.

The commissioner also said measures are being taken to ensure a work-friendly environment for journalists during the upcoming national polls.

Top News

JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / EC Ahsan Habib

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

2h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

4h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

7h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

1h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

43m | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

4h | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

5h | Multimedia