Election will be participatory if people vote: EC Habib

The upcoming 12th national election will be deemed participatory if people come to the polling centres and cast their vote, Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan said on Tuesday (19 December).

"If people vote in the election, it will be a participatory election. Whether any party joins the election or not is their own matter," he told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with Jatiya Sangsad polls candidates, their representatives and law enforcers in Kushtia at the office of the deputy commissioner and returning officer.

Asked about BNP's participation in the election, he said, "If someone is invited to a wedding ceremony and they do not come, does the wedding get cancelled?

"All parties have been given the same priority for a participatory election. But if any party does not come to the election, the polls cannot be stopped because of that. It will be held on time in accordance with the law."

Ahsan Habib also said, "All candidates are equal before the commission, be they strong or weak. Notices will be sent if violent incidents come to our attention. Action will be taken if they [candidates] do not obey the notice and if more violence takes place, the candidature may get cancelled."

Ahsan Habib further said it is the Election Commission's responsibility to create an environment where a voter can go to the polling station without any fear and cast their vote.

"If any problem arises, it will be solved. If necessary, the army will be on patrol. We are trying our best for a participatory, free, fair and impartial election," he said.

The commissioner also said measures are being taken to ensure a work-friendly environment for journalists during the upcoming national polls.