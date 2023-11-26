Army to be deployed during JS polls: EC Ahsan Habib

The Bangladesh Army will be deployed during the upcoming national polls, Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said today.

"The army was deployed in all previous elections. We have a meeting to decide on whether to deploy them for the upcoming elections. In my personal opinion, the army will be on patrol," Ahsan Habib told reporters after a meeting with election officers and law enforcers in Barishal on Sunday (26 November).

EC Ahsan Habib instructed the election officials to carry out their duties impartially by following the Election Commission's policies.

"Law enforcement and local administration play an important role in elections. The Election Commission believes that everyone will carry out their duties impartially.

"Law enforcement officers should never act in an overzealous manner that calls into question their impartiality," he added.

Ahsan Habib also said the law and order forces will help the voters to go to the polling centres without fear.

"It is the candidates' responsibility to draw voters to the polling stations. Our responsibility is to ensure their safety," he said.

He also said there should not be any kind of obstruction in the collection and publication of news by the media.

He directed officials concerned to create a level playing field and take effective steps to stop harassment of polling agents.