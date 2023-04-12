Mirza Fakhrul mourns Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep grief at the death of the noted public health expert and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Mirza Fakhrul paid rich tribute to the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

He said, "Dr Zafrullah was a valiant soldier of the great liberation war who dedicated his life to the welfare of the country and its people.

"He played a leading role in establishing field hospitals for freedom fighters and common people during the war. Post-war, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra in 1972 to provide lost cost health care to people besides contributing to education, health, women's development and social reformation."

Calling him a forthright and fearless fighter, Mirza Fakhrul said, "He played an extraordinary role in the movement to restore democracy while going against the anti-democratic activities and disenfranchisement of Awami League."

He commended Dr Zafrullah's courageous nature as he turned up every time there was a crisis in the country and also for being vocal against corruption and misrule.

"In recognition of his contribution to the welfare of the country and its people, the martyred President Ziaur Rahman (Bir Uttam) awarded him with the first-ever Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak), the highest civilian award of Bangladesh," he added.

"I am deeply saddened by his death. I pray to almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Fakhrul said while conveying sympathy to the bereaved family members and colleagues of the Swadhinata Padak winner.