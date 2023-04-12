Mirza Fakhrul mourns Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Mirza Fakhrul mourns Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 03:15 pm
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. TBS Sketch

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep grief at the death of the noted public health expert and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Mirza Fakhrul paid rich tribute to the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

He said, "Dr Zafrullah was a valiant soldier of the great liberation war who dedicated his life to the welfare of the country and its people.

"He played a leading role in establishing field hospitals for freedom fighters and common people during the war. Post-war, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra in 1972 to provide lost cost health care to people besides contributing to education, health, women's development and social reformation."

Calling him a forthright and fearless fighter, Mirza Fakhrul said, "He played an extraordinary role in the movement to restore democracy while going against the anti-democratic activities and disenfranchisement of Awami League."

He commended Dr Zafrullah's courageous nature as he turned up every time there was a crisis in the country and also for being vocal against corruption and misrule.

"In recognition of his contribution to the welfare of the country and its people, the martyred President Ziaur Rahman (Bir Uttam) awarded him with the first-ever Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak), the highest civilian award of Bangladesh," he added.

"I am deeply saddened by his death. I pray to almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Fakhrul said while conveying sympathy to the bereaved family members and colleagues of the Swadhinata Padak winner.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

2h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

16h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

5h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

18h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format