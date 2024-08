Fakhrul to attend rallies in Thakurgaon on Tuesday; meet Abu Sayed's family on Wednesday

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend rallies in his hometown Thakurgaon on Tuesday.

He will leave his Gulshan residence at 10am on Tuesday for Thakurgaon, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

He will attend "unity and harmony rally" at Goreya Degree College ground at 3:30pm.

Later, Fakhrul will join another rally at Ruhia High School ground at 4pm, he added.

On Wednesday, Mirza Fakhrul will meet the family members of martyr Abu Sayeed at 11am and later join a rally at Rangpur's Pirganj.