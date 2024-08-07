BNP activists flock to Nayapaltan rally

Many of the central leaders of the party have already reached Nayapaltan to join the rally scheduled to start at 2pm. Photo: Collected

BNP leaders and activists have flocked the streets surrounding its central office in Nayapaltan.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually address the rally as the chief guest, Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon said in a press release this evening.

Other leaders of the party, including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will also address the rally.