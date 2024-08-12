It'll take time to hold elections: Fakhrul after meeting with Dr Yunus

It will take some time before Bangladesh can hold its next election, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said after a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus this afternoon (12 August).

"We have given the interim government that time till elections can be held," Fakhrul told reporters after the meeting.

"We have supported the interim government in every matter. We also made it clear that there have been efforts to create unrest and chaos in the country, as well as to fuel communal violence," he added.

The BNP delegation, led by its Fakhrul, reached the state guest house Jamuna and the meeting started around 4:00pm.

The party's standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas, Syed Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Moyeen Khan are also in the meeting.

BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told the media earlier that the party delegation was invited to meet with Dr Yunus.

Fakhrul said his party leaders and the chief adviser discussed what can be done in the ongoing situation of the country, emphasising that it is the duty of every citizen to help the government.

"Unfortunately, the group that took away the rights of the people of Bangladesh are again trying to destroy our victory even after fleeing to India. The purpose of the reports of attacks on minorities is to destroy the victory of the people," he said.

The government needs to take action in this regard, he said, adding, "This government will definitely talk to political parties, but not the party of a mass murderer. They killed students, children, public and political leaders. People of the country are against these killers."

Another meeting also began at 5pm with a 10-member delegation led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Previously, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 9 August called upon everyone to remain vigilant as the autocratic Awami League which was ousted in the face of a student-led movement is now active with a blueprint of revenge.

In a statement, he said, "We have learned from various reliable sources that the deposed regime and its allies are active in the field with a blueprint to exact revenge on the interim government and the victorious students."

At the same time, Fakhrul said social media is being widely used to tactfully unfairly blame all the democratic political forces, including BNP, for all heinous crimes.