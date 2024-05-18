Minimum broadband internet speed will be 20 Mbps: Palak

The government is eyeing a minimum speed of 20 Mbps for broadband internet nationwide and it would be a must following the update of the National Broadband Policy this year, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said yesterday (17 May).

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme to observe the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka, the state minister also informed that the government is preparing to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as well as protecting the citizens from any misuse of the disruptive technology.

For instance, the upcoming law would make it a must to use a label in AI generated videos to avert confusion or misuse of such contents, said the state minister.

Palak also expressed the hope of launching Bangabandhu-2 earth observatory satellite with optical radar within the next five years.

Post and Telecommunication Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman presided over the event attended by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited Chairman Shahjahan Mahmud, Posts and Telecommunications Division Additional Secretary AKM Amirul Islam and Information and Communication Technology Secretary Shamsul Arefin.

Abdul Bari, policy advisor of EDGE project, presented the keynote that highlighted the potential benefits of innovation by 2030.

In a video message, International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin encouraged innovation.

The draft National Broadband Policy 2024 eyes 100% broadband coverage in villages, homes, educational and healthcare facilities by 2031.

The National Broadband Policy 2009 made 128 Kbps a minimum speed for broadband internet in the country and gradually the bar was being raised. Right now at least 5 Mbps speed is a must for broadband.

According to the BTRC, in March this year, there had been over 12 crore mobile internet connections and over 1.34 crore fixed internet connections in the country.