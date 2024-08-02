'If I have done anything wrong, I publicly apologise': Palak

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 04:39 am

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak publicly apologises for the disruption of internet services across the country and failure to stop disinformation through social media amid the ongoing student movement at an event in Natore on 2 August. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today (2 August) publicly apologised for the disruption of internet services across the country and failure to stop disinformation through social media amid the ongoing student movement.

"If I have done anything wrong, I publicly apologise," the minister said at a discussion and doa mahfil to commemorate National Mourning Day at his residence in Natore this afternoon.

"I take responsibility for the internet disruption and failure to prevent rumours on social media. I promise to accept any decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Palak said.

The country experienced a nationwide internet blackout from 18 July to 25 July with mobile network being restored even later on 28 July.

Meanwhile, Facebook was fully restored yesterday (1 August).

