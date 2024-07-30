Decision on restoring access to Facebook, YouTube, TikTok tomorrow: Palak

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 08:13 pm

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy

A decision on restoring access to social media platforms Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok will be made after 11am tomorrow (31 July), State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (30 July).

"The Facebook, YouTube and TikTok officials were asked to appear at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission [BTRC] by 9-11am tomorrow," the state minister told journalists after a meeting with other ministers, state ministers and senior officials of law enforcement agencies.

According to media reports, the international internet gateway (IIG) operators were instructed to block Facebook from the gateway devices by the BTRC.

Social media platforms, especially Facebook and YouTube, have not been complying with Bangladesh's laws, Palak said last week.

"They are also not taking into account the situation on the ground, violating their policy guidelines… Amid this, who will take the risk [of opening the social media platforms]?" he added.

Palak said they have sent letters to the social media organisations asking them to provide both verbal and written explanations for not complying with the country's laws and regulations.

"But so far, only TikTok has indicated that they will be present to give an explanation. YouTube and Facebook have not yet said anything. If they respond, we will make a decision.

"And if they do not respond, we will still hold a meeting at 11am to come up with a decision on this matter," he added.

