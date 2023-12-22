Metro set to be fully operational in Jan; expressway progress slow

The metro rail reached the TSC station at 7:45 am from Motijheel. Photo: UNB

The authorities are facing various challenges with constructing the around 24.23-km of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, indicating possible delays to make it fully operational within the timeframe, while two stations of the Dhaka Metro Rail are awaiting operation.

The much-talked-about metro rail and the elevated expressway have been partially opened in the last four months, since September.

Two of the 17 stations of the metro rail between Agargaon to Motijheel – Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar – are currently under construction. On the other hand, the elevated expressway was grappling with uncertainty to be fully operational even in the middle of next year due to slow progress in remaining infrastructure work.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company MAN Siddique expects that the metro rail will be fully operational by the beginning of next year.

Following the inauguration of the metro rail's TSC and Bijoy Sarani stations on 13 December, Siddique said their target is to open the remaining stations by December.

He added that once the metro rail is fully operational, its operation hours will also be extended.

During a recent visit to the metro rail project site, it was seen that the basic infrastructure works of its Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations have been completed, and works on the interior decoration and stairs were going on.

Currently, the metro rail is running on its Uttara-Agargaon section from 7:30am-8:30pm, and on the Uttara-Motijheel section from 7:30am-11:30am. The Dhaka Mass Transit Company said the run time will be extended gradually.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metro rail's Uttara North-Agargaon segment on 28 December and the Agargaon-Motijheel segment on 4 November.

Expressway construction facing challenges over land

Although the partially launched Dhaka Elevated Expressway is scheduled to be completed by June 2024, the project has slowed down due to various complications, especially acquiring land.

Project Director AHMS Akhtar told The Business Standard that 75% progress has been made in the construction of the elevated expressway – with only 5% progress in the last three months.

Visiting the project's sites recently, it was seen that the construction work on the expressway infrastructure was going on in full-swing between Tejgaon railway station to Malibagh rail gate. However, the construction on its Malibagh to Khilgaon rail gate part has not started yet, even three months after the removal of illegal structures along the rail line.

As the entire main line of the expressway has been constructed along the railway line, the plans to construct four more railway lines in the Malibagh-Khilgaon area have created complications. Authorities of the expressway project wanted to install some pillars of this part on Atish Dipankar Road, but the city corporation objected.

Also, the pillar installation work for the construction of a link line from Moghbazar rail gate to Palashi area via Kataban has not started. In the project's Tejgaon railway station area, although the pillar installation work was completed several months ago, there was no progress on the girder installation.

Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said due to various challenges, it will be difficult to complete the 46.73-km parts of the elevated expressway – 19.73-km of main line and 27-km of ramps – by June.

"There were problems with the assignment in several places. In the meantime, the problem with the railways has been resolved. Discussions with the city corporation, Rajuk and other organisations are underway," he added.

Monjur added that efforts were underway to continue the work as per the timeframe.

PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 22.5-km of the expressway – 11.5 km of main line and 11 km of ramps – between Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Farmgate on 2 September.

Now, the remaining 24.23-km of the expressway – 8.23-km of main line and 16 km of ramps and connecting lines – have to be constructed to complete the project.

Asked whether it is possible to complete the expressway construction by June next year, Prof Shamsul Haque, director of the Accident Research Institute at Buet, told The Business Standard, "If there were no complications over the availability of land, the goal [construction within the timeframe] could have been achieved."

He said that the highest effort of the investor and goodwill of the concerned organisations are required, otherwise it would not be possible to complete the project within the timeframe.