Dhaka University, Bijoy Sarani metro rail stations open for commuters

The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Two additional metro rail stations - Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani – along the Uttara-Agargaon route are now open for commuters to use.

The stations' doors were opened for passengers from 8am on Wednesday (13 December).

With this, the train now stops at Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Pallabi, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Bijoy Sarani, Agargaon, Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations.

Dr Hasna Sultana, who typically required at least 1.5 hours to commute from Mirpur-10 to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, was pleasantly surprised today as it took her only about 18 minutes to reach her destination.

"It's as if the distance has magically shortened. I'm thrilled at the prospect of saving time every day, allowing me to spend more quality time with my family," she told The Business Standard.

"Many doctors rely on private transport to commute to work. If the metro rail service runs consistently throughout the day, this trend will significantly decrease," she added.

Another physician from DMC, Farzana Snigdha, used to leave Agargaon at 6am to make it to work by 8am. Thanks to the metro rail, she can now depart at 7:30am and still arrive punctually.

Dr Farzana said, "The metro rail has been a tremendous help to me in several ways. It saves me a minimum of three hours every day.

"The walk from the Secretariat station to DMC used to be quite long and cumbersome due to various obstacles on the pavement. However, the opening of Dhaka University Station has resolved this issue for me."

The Uttara to Agargaon segment of the nation's first metro rail was made accessible to the general public on 29 December 2022.

On 4 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail's Agargaon to Motijheel part.

On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro runs daily from 7:30am to 11:30am. However, two metro trains run from Uttara North at 7:10am and 7:20am for the convenience of students and professionals. Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can travel in these two trains.

After 11:30am, metro rail movement remain stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route, while it is operational till 8:30pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

The government adopted Metrorail project in July 2012. Its initial implementation period was till June 2024. However, the period was later extended.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been constructing the metro rail and providing soft loans to the project. The JICA gave Tk19,500 crore for the project.