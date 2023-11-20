Dhaka metro rail passes: How to buy and recharge

In a transformative leap towards modern urban transportation, Dhaka marked a significant milestone in December 2022 with the commencement of its metro rail era through the inauguration of MRT-6. This pioneering initiative has not only reshaped the city's skyline but has also become an integral part of the daily lives of Dhaka dwellers. Commuters can easily travel by metro rail with a Single-Journey Ticket, MRT Pass, or Rapid Pass. Let's learn how to buy metro rail passes and recharge them.

Types of metro rail tickets and passes

Metro rail commuters on Line-6 in Dhaka have three types of ticketing options tailored to suit passengers' travel needs. The Single Journey Ticket offers a one-time journey for those who prefer occasional use of the metro rail.

On the other hand, the MRT Pass and Rapid Pass cater to regular commuters, providing a convenient and cost-effective solution. The MRT Pass, a magnetic contactless Integrated Circuit Ticket, also known as a smart card, streamlines the ticketing process through technology.

Notably, both the MRT Pass and the Rapid Pass come with a 30% discount compared to single-journey tickets, incentivizing commuters to opt for these efficient and economical alternatives. This not only enhances the overall travel experience but also encourages the widespread adoption of sustainable and advanced public transportation solutions in the bustling city of Dhaka.

How to buy single-journey tickets

For the convenience of metro rail users on Line-6 in Dhaka, single-journey tickets are accessible through two distinct channels. Passengers have the option to acquire these tickets manually by visiting ticket counters strategically located at various stations. This traditional approach allows individuals to interact with station staff and obtain their tickets in person.

In addition to the manual method, commuters also benefit from an automated and self-service alternative through Ticket Vending Machines (TVM). These user-friendly machines empower passengers to independently purchase their single journey tickets. Single tickets are valid till 12 pm on the day of ticket purchase.

How to buy an MRT pass and recharge

To acquire the convenience and benefits of an MRT Pass, passengers can exclusively obtain them from designated ticket counters located at metro rail stations. This pass is issued by the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

The process involves completing a registration form, which is downloadable from https://dmtcl.gov.bd/ as well as at stations.

Dhaka Metro Rail MRT Pass

After filling out the form, the user is required to submit it along with a payment of Tk 500. This payment covers the pass issuance and includes a refundable deposit of Tk 200. The user needs to carry a photocopy of his or her NID card while submitting the form.

Once successfully obtained, the MRT Pass is valid for 10 years, offering a long-term solution for frequent commuters. Users also have the option to top up their passes for continued use.

A passenger can recharge his or her MRT pass through the self-service TVM at metro stations. While the system currently allows for in-person top-ups, plans for online and mobile top-up facilities are expected in the future.

How to buy a rapid pass and recharge

The Rapid Pass introduces a comprehensive solution for commuters in Dhaka, extending its utility beyond the metro system to include other transportation networks throughout Bangladesh in the near future. Dhaka Transport Co-ordination Authority (DTCA) is issuing this card.

In the Rapid pass-buying process, commuters are required to print out and fill up the registration form beforehand, downloadable from https://rapidpass.com.bd/bn/. Forms are also available in banks or metro stations.

To initiate access to this multifaceted pass, interested individuals can make an initial payment of Tk 400, which incorporates a refundable deposit of Tk 200 for the pass.

The acquisition and maintenance of Rapid passes are facilitated through ticket counters at metro stations or at select branches of DBBL Bank across various locations in Dhaka, including Uttara Sonargaon Township, Uttara, Rabindra Sarani, Pallabi, Mirpur, Mirpur Circle 10, Ibrahimpur, Sheurapara, Corporate, Indira Road, Khalpar Sub Branch, and Taltala.

The form requires only essential information such as name and mobile number (marked with *), with the option for users to withhold additional details if preferred. The user is advised to carry a photocopy of his or her NID card while submitting the form.

Once acquired, Rapid pass holders can conveniently top up their cards with a minimum recharge amount of Tk100 and a maximum limit of Tk1,000.

Dhaka Metro Rail Rapid Pass

However, it's important to note that the card balance cannot exceed Tk10,000, ensuring practical usage and efficient management of card transactions. The commuters can recharge Rapid Pass in 34 different Dutch Bangla Bank branches/sub-branches. In addition to that, passengers can also recharge at DBBL booths at Diabari and Agargaon metro rail stations.

Besides these, the pass can be recharged from the ticket office machine and ticket vending machine of metro rail.

Top up and balance check in the ticket vending machine

Managing a Rapid Pass balance and transactions is an easy process, offering commuters flexibility and control.

To top up or check the balance, go to the ticket vending machine or visit the ticket counter. For a top-up at the TVM, place the Rapid Pass on the machine and navigate the touch screen display. Select the "Top-up" option, choose the desired recharge amount, and insert the corresponding taka into the vending machine. Once the transaction is complete, take the Rapid Pass from the ticket vending machine.

To check the card balance and view transaction history, the passenger needs to repeat the process by placing his or her Rapid Pass on the ticket vending machine. This time, select "Card Information" on the display monitor. From there, an individual can navigate to "Choose card balance" to access information about the current balance of the pass. The passenger can also view the remaining value, and the transaction history associated with the Rapid Pass.

This user-friendly interface ensures a seamless experience for commuters, allowing them to conveniently manage and monitor their Rapid Pass details at their preferred locations.