Metro service begins hours after power supply disruption halts movement

Metro rail service resumed at 11am after the service was halted earlier in the morning due to a technical glitch.

There was a problem with the power supply in the catenary line, DMTCL Public Relations Officer Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan told TBS. After fixing the issue, railway movement was normalised around 11am.

In the meantime, a few trains were running on one line to ease public suffering, he added.

For more information, he suggested contacting the operations and maintenance department.

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the director of the department, did not respond to multiple calls requesting information.